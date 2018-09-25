Get Registered To Vote!

Tuesday, September 25 is National Register to Vote Day.

If you are not yet registered to vote for the upcoming mid-term elections. Get registered today!

Here are some helpful resources:

If you do not have a California driver license or California identification card, you can still apply to register to vote by completing the online interview form. Additionally, if you are 16 or 17 years old, you can use this online registration application to pre-register to vote.

Get Involved:

There are a ton of voter registration events going on around the country today including a bunch at local libraries and even one at AT&T Park! A comprehensive list can be found at https://nationalvoterregistrationday.org/events/.