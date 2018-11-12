Recipe For Elly's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

It is that time of year again so we are sharing Sarah's Mom's recipe for Pumpkin Chiffon Pie!

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ginger

3 slightly beaten egg yolks

3/4 cup milk or evaporated milk. NO low fat or skim

1 can of pumpkin or squash

3 egg whites

1/2 cup white sugar

1 9-inch graham cracker crust or regular pie shell, cooked according to directions and cooled

PREP:

In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, gelatin, salt, and spices. Mix. Combine egg yolks and milk. Stir into brown sugar mixture. Cook and stir until mixture JUST comes to a boil. Remove from heat and STRAIN into a large bowl (to remove the egg yukkies). Mix in the can of pumpkin. Chill in refrigerator while you make the egg white part, about 15 minutes. Beat egg whites till soft peaks form. Gradually add the granulated sugar, beating to stiff peaks. Fold pumpkin mixture thoroughly into egg whites. Turn into crust. Chill in refrigerator until firm. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream or Reddi Whip.

Happy Holidays!