Recipe For Elly's Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
November 12, 2018
It is that time of year again so we are sharing Sarah's Mom's recipe for Pumpkin Chiffon Pie!
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 envelope unflavored gelatin
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ginger
- 3 slightly beaten egg yolks
- 3/4 cup milk or evaporated milk. NO low fat or skim
- 1 can of pumpkin or squash
- 3 egg whites
- 1/2 cup white sugar
- 1 9-inch graham cracker crust or regular pie shell, cooked according to directions and cooled
PREP:
- In a saucepan, combine brown sugar, gelatin, salt, and spices.
- Mix.
- Combine egg yolks and milk.
- Stir into brown sugar mixture.
- Cook and stir until mixture JUST comes to a boil.
- Remove from heat and STRAIN into a large bowl (to remove the egg yukkies).
- Mix in the can of pumpkin.
- Chill in refrigerator while you make the egg white part, about 15 minutes.
- Beat egg whites till soft peaks form.
- Gradually add the granulated sugar, beating to stiff peaks.
- Fold pumpkin mixture thoroughly into egg whites.
- Turn into crust.
- Chill in refrigerator until firm.
- Garnish with sweetened whipped cream or Reddi Whip.
Happy Holidays!