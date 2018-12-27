Tom Hanks Lead 'Mister Rogers' Biopic Officially Gets New Title

It truly is a beautiful day in the neighborhood for Mr. Hanks as the Concord-native will be playing the role of Fred Rogers in the biopic, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, retitled from You Are My Friend.

The film tells the tale of real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and Tom Junod, a cynical journalist who found out that his life was transformed after getting to know the beloved TV icon.

Tom Hanks is Mister Rogers, coming to a neighborhood near you October 2019. pic.twitter.com/2TP3eiPUCx — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) September 27, 2018

Marielle Heller, who was the director of Diary of a Teenage Girl, is leading the project.

Tom Hanks has been busy lately. He last appeared in Steven Spielberg's The Post alongside Meryl Streep. He is also set to reprise his voice-role of Woody in Disney-Pixar's Toy Story 4.

The Academy Award-winner also made headlines this week for surprising some customers at an In-n-Out restaurant in Fontana. Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson treated visitors with lunch and took selfies with them and workers.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is set to release arrive in your neighborhood on October 18, 2019.