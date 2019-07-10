Meet Up With Lexy for "Summer Beats"
at Alameda South Shore Center
Saturday, July 13th at 5:00pm
Event Description:
Meet up with Lexy at Alameda South Shore Center’s "Summer Beats," this Saturday from 5 – 7PM, for live music from "Lucky Devils Band," face painting, games, and more! Stop by the Alice booth to strike a pose in front of our flower wall and adorn yourself with free metallic flash tattoos!