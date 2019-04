See An Advance Screening of 'Poms' With Lexy!

For the Enter to Win passes to see POMS with Lexy contest, enter online between 12:00AM (PT) on Monday, April 29, 2019 and 11:59 PM (PT) on Sunday, May 5, 2019 by going to www.radioalice.com clicking on this contest's link, and completing the online entry form. Up to twenty-five (25) winners will be randomly selected at approximately 1:00PM (PT) on Monday, May 6, 2019 and upon verification will receive two (2) passes to see an advanced screening of POMS on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Century Centre 9 in San Francisco. Passes are courtesy of STX Entertainment and valued at $20.00/pair. Passes are first come, first served seating. Otherwise, KLLC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here