JaM with Jayn at BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars

Do “Whatever is Takes” to be in Napa for the best weekend ever this summer! Enter for a chance to win TWO General Admission Sunday passes to BottleRock Napa Valley, thanks to fourth-year presenting sponsor JaM Cellars. The prize also includes JaM Cellars JaMPad Clubroom wristbands with special access to unplugged artist JaMSessions with Jayn, DJ dance parties, lounge seating and live streaming from the JaM Cellars stage. Plus plenty of melt-in-your-mouth Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé and Frosé, JaM Cabernet and Toast Sparkling, all available by the glass and in your very own Govino. Check out all the fun we had last year (watch our video below)—yup, this could be you!Follow JaM Cellars onandfor the all the BottleRock updates you won’t want to miss, including the JaMPad lineup.