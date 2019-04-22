JaM with Jayn at BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars
JaM with Jayn at BottleRock Napa Valley Presented by JaM Cellars
JaM with Jayn on Sunday, May 26th at BottleRock Napa Valley presented by JaM Cellars! Get your official first sip of summer with Butter Chardonnay in the JaM Cellars JaMPad—THE place to be in GA! And catch headliners Imagine Dragons, Neil Young & Promise of the Real, Mumford & Sons and so many more on the JaM Cellars stage.
Do “Whatever is Takes” to be in Napa for the best weekend ever this summer! Enter for a chance to win TWO General Admission Sunday passes to BottleRock Napa Valley, thanks to fourth-year presenting sponsor JaM Cellars. The prize also includes JaM Cellars JaMPad Clubroom wristbands with special access to unplugged artist JaMSessions with Jayn, DJ dance parties, lounge seating and live streaming from the JaM Cellars stage. Plus plenty of melt-in-your-mouth Butter Chardonnay, California Candy Dry Rosé and Frosé, JaM Cabernet and Toast Sparkling, all available by the glass and in your very own Govino. Check out all the fun we had last year (watch our video below)—yup, this could be you!
Follow JaM Cellars on Facebook and Instagram for the all the BottleRock updates you won’t want to miss, including the JaMPad lineup.
Wine (oops…) Win your first sip of summer!
Fill out the online entry form to enter (Must be 21 or older).
Check out the complete BottleRock Napa Valley line-up and all the information you need at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com or download the app!
For the JaM with Jayn contest, you must be 21 years of age or older and can enter between 12:01am on April 22, 2019 and 11:59pm on May 19 by filling out the entry form at RadioAlice.com. At approximately 1:00pm on May 20, 2019, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all entries received and, upon verification will receive two (2) tickets to BottleRock Napa Valley for Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the Napa Valley Fairgrounds. Approximate prize value: $318.00, courtesy of JaM Cellars. KLLC-FM general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.