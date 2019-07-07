You Can Thank John Mayer For Help Kicking Off The Bottle Cap Challenge

The Bottle Cap Challenge is the latest trend to go viral on social media with many big names such as Conor McGregor challenging Floyd Mayweather, Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise, husband and wife Bryan Greenberg & Jamie Chung, comedian David Spade and our very Bryn from the Sarah and Vinnie morning show.

But it was thanks to musician John Mayer, the first celebrity to take on the bottle cap challenge from UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway. He along with designer Errolson Hugh was first challenged by Taekwondo fighter and instructor Farabi Davletchin.

Watch John Mayer’s Bottle Cap Challenge, here…

A post shared by John Mayer -- (@johnmayer) on Jun 29, 2019 at 2:57pm PDT

Mayer, in turn, challenged his buddy action star Jason Statham and he passed the reigns off to Aladdin director, Guy Ritchie.

From there the Bottle Cap Challenge went viral with stars like Diplo, comedian Whitney Cummings, and actor Ryan Reynolds. The Deadpool star failed his attempt to knock the cap off his gin bottle but managed to tie-in his Aviation American Gin brand in the process.

While celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern failed attempt look simply, painful. We also had some celebrities who barely touched the cap itself. Donnie Wahlberg’s dog, Lumpy took on the challenge by gnawing on a water bottle to remove the cap. Mariah Carey, on the other hand, managed to sing her cap off.

Check out Bryn’s Bottle Cap Challenge, here…

