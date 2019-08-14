Candid shot of authentic Japanese ramen noodles in black bowl - Real, unposed shot of authentic ramen noodles in a black bowl, taken at a Japanese Restaurant. Complete with egg, noodles seaweed and ramen spoon in a tasty broth. (Photo credit: Getty Images

You Can Now Visit a Secret Ramen and Whiskey Room In Oakland

August 14, 2019
Oakland's Ramen Shop, located at 5812 College Avenue has been around since 2012 and it's a hugely popular foodie spot. Now, the place has something else a bit more exclusive - an ultra- secret room where you can sip on rare whiskies and enjoy ramen.

You can't just head in there, either. It's a reservations-only spot and you have to be escorted back through a prep kitchen to get into the tiny room.

According to Eater SF, you have to enter through a tiny door disguised as lockers and arrive inside a small space that only holds just eight people. The space is covered with art and comes with it's own sound system. In addition, they serve a family-style menu with individual ramen, rare whiskey, plus sour beers that you'll be able to sample.

The cost runs about $75 a person and reservations can be made through the Ramen Shop website.
 

