You Can Now Get Disney Snacks Delivered To Your Door

Remember all the great foods you snacked on while making your way through Disney World? You can now relive that experience again, without having to leave the house.

Boxney, which has no relationship with the Mouse empire, will curate a package of hand-picked exclusive snacks taken from the theme park, shipping them monthly to your door.

They'll even throw in small merch from the Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios, and the Disney Springs depending on the subscription level.

And while dropping $30 to $110 per month plus shipping may sound steep, the company also offers one-off box purchases.