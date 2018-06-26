World Dog Surfing Championship Returns To Pacifica In August

A unique event returns to the Bay Area on Saturday, August 4. The World Dog Surfing Championships will be happening at Pacifica's Linda Mar State Beach from 9 AM - 2 PM.

Not only will there be dog surfing competitions but also a ball fetch competition, dog beach fashion contest, dog adoptions, a Surf Dog Village with partner tents and activities, and much more.

Video of World Dog Surfing Championships 2018

It's free to attend but if you'd like to have your dog participate in the competitions you can register here. All the money goes to charity.

For more, visit Surfdogchampionships.com.