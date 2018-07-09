'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot Suits Up To Surprise Patients at Virginia Children's Hospital

(RADIO.COM) — She may play the iconic superhero Wonder Woman on the big screen, but it looks like actress Gal Gadot is a wonderful woman in real life too!

While the 33-year-old Israeli actress was in town shooting the upcoming Wonder Woman sequel and, she suited up in her iconic superhero costume to surprise kids at Inova Health Children’s Hospital in Virginia.



Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital. You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it...and so did the staff -- #wonderwoman84 pic.twitter.com/EFDLM02rpf — Dr. Lucas Collazo (@DrCollazo) July 6, 2018

One of the kids who met Gal was seven-month-old Karalyne who has an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia.

Karalyne’s mom Kelly Swink Sahady shared the heartwarming visit on Facebook writing, "When Wonder Woman comes to visit, you take as many pictures as you can!"



Princess Diana of Themyscira, Daughter of Hippolyta didn’t come empty-handed either; she even brought toys and coloring books for all the kids!

"Power, grace, wisdom, and wonder” indeed!