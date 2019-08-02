LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 24: Gal Gadot attends the Premiere Of TNT's "I Am The Night" at Harmony Gold on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

(Photo credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot To Play Actress Hedy Lamarr In Miniseries

August 2, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
News

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman's remarkable history.

Showtime said Friday that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series.

Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. "Ziegfeld Girl" in 1941 and 1940's "Boom Town" were among Lamarr's films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.

The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood's golden age and World War II through Lamarr's life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced.

The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, "Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story."
 

Tags: 
Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot
Showtime
Actress
Inventor
Hedy Lamarr
Limited Series
hollywood