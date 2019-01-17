Women Dangerously Twerk On Top of Moving Car On Highway

ST. LOUIS, MN (RADIO.COM) — These two women put their lives and those around them in jeopardy in order to get their twerk on.

They climbed on top of a moving car and busted a move right in the middle highway traffic. Another took pictures sitting outside the passenger’s side window.

The St. Louis Police say the act is illegal and extremely dangerous.

All three women eventually got back into the car, and incredibly no one was hurt.

