Winnie The Pooh Spending Time Comforting Boy with Cerebral Palsy Will Melt Your Heart

(RADIO.COM) — Winnie the Pooh and this little boy too had a magical meeting at the happiest place on earth.

The 18-month-old, who has cerebral palsy, was with his family enjoying a character breakfast at Walt Disney World when Pooh stopped by their table.

His mom, Jessie, says her son can only communicate with facial expressions. But the classic Disney character still knew just how to interact with him. Pooh held the toddler’s hand and nuzzled his head with his nose.

The two spent about 10 minutes together, and Jessie says it was definitely one of the sweetest parts of their Disney trip.



