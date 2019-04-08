BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actors Jackie Chan (L) and Chris Tucker attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pasca

Will Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker Reunite For 'Rush Hour 4'?

April 8, 2019
Fans began to speculate that another sequel from the hit action/comedy movies from Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker could happen when the two posted a photo on social media hinting at a possible Rush Hour 4.

The duo took a photo together on Tucker's Instagram with their hands out on Monday morning with one commenter asking "Does that mean its really happening! i been waiting so long for this!!," while American Idol Jordin Sparks simply wrote "YESSSSSSS,"

A 4th sequel has been a topic for over a decade, but nothing official ever came to fruition.

On Sunday, Tucker celebrated Chan's 65th birthday where they took a picture on his Instagram and wrote "Today is Jackie's birthday. I want to wish my boy Jackie Chan a Happy Birthday!!"

The two last starred in the third installment of Rush Hour back in 2007.
 

