Why Mom Sewed Daughter’s Dress Out of Shirt Dad Wore The Day She Was Born

(RADIO.COM) — The shirt one father wore the day his daughter was born, has now become a very special dress for his little girl.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Mom Carlie Grant says she sewed the red and black checkered dress out of her husband Josh’s old oxford shirt.

A post shared by Refashioned Memories (@refashionedmemories) on Aug 2, 2018 at 8:54pm PDT

And now it reminds the parents of the day that two-year-old Amelia came into the world. The New Hampshire mom has also started a business out of sewing new clothes for her family, called Refashioned Memories.

The mom of three says even a piece of clothing can provide a lasting emotional connection to the ones you love.

