Why Mom Sewed Daughter’s Dress Out of Shirt Dad Wore The Day She Was Born
By Meredith Ganzman
August 10, 2018
(RADIO.COM) — The shirt one father wore the day his daughter was born, has now become a very special dress for his little girl.
In a blog post on Love What Matters, Mom Carlie Grant says she sewed the red and black checkered dress out of her husband Josh’s old oxford shirt.
And now it reminds the parents of the day that two-year-old Amelia came into the world. The New Hampshire mom has also started a business out of sewing new clothes for her family, called Refashioned Memories.
The mom of three says even a piece of clothing can provide a lasting emotional connection to the ones you love.