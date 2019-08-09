What You Can and Cannot Bring Into Outside Lands
August 9, 2019
Outside Lands Art and Music Festival will be a huge party, this weekend. But don’t ruin your good time by bringing items that are strictly prohibited.
Below are the items that Outside Lands and Another Planet Entertainment will allow you to bring into the show… and more importantly, the items that you need to leave at home.
PERMITTED
- Blankets
- Two factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter each
- Empty drinking container (e.g., Nalgene and Klean Kanteen water bottles)
- Binoculars
- Bags and backpacks made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.
- Small bags, fanny packs, and purses, smaller than 6” x 8” x 3”
- Drawstring bags with only one opening, up to 13” x 16”
- Empty hydration packs with a bladder capacity under 2.5L, with no more than two additional pockets
NOT ALLOWED
- All other backpacks and large bags with multiple pockets larger than 6” x 8” x 3”
- Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)
- Cannabis
- Illegal substances
- Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)
- Glass containers of ANY kind
- Cans of ANY kind
- Video equipment (including GoPros - no video recording will be allowed)
- Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs
- Audio recording equipment
- Skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles
- Bicycles (Not allowed inside festival grounds)
- Strollers, wagons or carts of any kind
- Hammocks
- Fireworks and explosives
- Instruments and laser pointers
- Umbrellas
- Selfie sticks of ANY kind, including GoPro sticks
- Spray paint, large markers or Aerosol cans
- Picnic baskets
- Coolers
- Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs
- Large Inflatables
- Tents
- Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities)
- Drones
- Totems or flags
- Threatening signs or apparel
- American Indian Headdresses
- No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed
Find more information at www.sfoutsidelands.com/info