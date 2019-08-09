What You Can and Cannot Bring Into Outside Lands

Outside Lands Art and Music Festival will be a huge party, this weekend. But don’t ruin your good time by bringing items that are strictly prohibited.

Below are the items that Outside Lands and Another Planet Entertainment will allow you to bring into the show… and more importantly, the items that you need to leave at home.

PERMITTED

Blankets

Two factory-sealed water bottles up to one liter each

Empty drinking container (e.g., Nalgene and Klean Kanteen water bottles)

Binoculars

Bags and backpacks made of clear plastic, vinyl or PVC.

Small bags, fanny packs, and purses, smaller than 6” x 8” x 3”

Drawstring bags with only one opening, up to 13” x 16”

Empty hydration packs with a bladder capacity under 2.5L, with no more than two additional pockets

NOT ALLOWED

All other backpacks and large bags with multiple pockets larger than 6” x 8” x 3”

Weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)

Cannabis

Illegal substances

Alcohol (alcohol will be sold at the festival)

Glass containers of ANY kind

Cans of ANY kind

Video equipment (including GoPros - no video recording will be allowed)

Professional still camera equipment with a detachable lens longer than 2 inches, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs

Audio recording equipment

Skateboards, scooters or personal motorized vehicles

Bicycles (Not allowed inside festival grounds)

Strollers, wagons or carts of any kind

Hammocks

Fireworks and explosives

Instruments and laser pointers

Umbrellas

Selfie sticks of ANY kind, including GoPro sticks

Spray paint, large markers or Aerosol cans

Picnic baskets

Coolers

Lawn furniture or any chairs with legs

Large Inflatables

Tents

Pets (Except animals that assist people with disabilities)

Drones

Totems or flags

Threatening signs or apparel

American Indian Headdresses

No illegal vending is permitted. No unauthorized or unlicensed vendors are allowed

