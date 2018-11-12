Ways To Help Victims of The Camp Fire in Butte County
Wildfires has devastated Butte County region in Northern California.
In Paradise, California, the Camp Fire so far has destroyed over 6,700 buildings and overnight, crews of firefighters contend with 40 mph gusts of wind and fires jumping 300 feet across Lake Oroville.
As of Monday, the state fire agency said the Camp Fire has spread to over 177 square miles and is 25 percent contained.
There are ways to help the victims of this massive fire. Many organizations take monetary donations that can be used for relief efforts.
American Red Cross
Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text REDCROSS to 90999. Or visit the Red Cross website www.redcross.org and select "I Want to Support: California Wildfires"
The Salvation Army
Call their hotline number 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Designate your donation to Camp Fire aid. Mail-in donations can be made to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 348000, Sacramento, CA 95834. Specify it's for Camp Fire relief.
United Way of Northern California (UWNC)
Established the NorCal Disaster Relief Fund to aid victims of the Camp Fire. To donate, text BUTTEFIRE to 91999 or visiti www.norcalunitedway.org/camp-fire
Veterans Resource Center
A cash donation to the Veterans Resource Center will help their staff in Chico, California work with the local authorities with the Camp Fire relief effort. Visit www.vetsresource.org and click on "Donate," specify it's for Camp Fire relief.
Other ways to help:
AirBnB Open Homes Program
If you have housing available in Northern California, AirBnB has a hub on their website specifically for Camp Fire - Butte County. See their website for details at www.airbnb.com/welcome/evacuees/buttecounty
Red Cross Volunteer
Information on how to volunteer is also available on the Red Cross website website www.redcross.org
Butte County Missing Persons Call Center:
(530) 538-6570
(530) 538-7544
(530) 538-7671
Current Evacuation Centers:
Butte County:
Church of the Nazarene
2238 Monte Vista Avenue
Oroville Ca. 95966
Neighborhood Church
2801 Notre Dame Blvd
Chico, Ca.95928
Chico Elks Club
1705 Manzanita Avenue
Chico, CA 95926
Glenn County:
Glenn County Fairgrounds
221 E. Yolo Street
Orland, CA 95963
Plumas County:
Veterans Memorial Hall
22 Gay Street
Chester, CA 96020
Current Evacuation Centers For Animals:
Old Oroville Hospital
2279 Del Oro Rd.
Oroville, CA 95965
Chico Municipal Airport
150 Airpark Blvd
Chico, CA 95973
Butte County Fairgrounds (Larger Animals)
199 E Hazel Street
Gridley, CA 95948
For up-to-date information, visit CalFire's website, www.fire.ca.gov/current_incidents