Watch Will Smith Slay Drake's 'In My Feelings' Challenge

Only the great Will Smith can take down a challenge with one swipe of his finger.

On the Fresh Prince's version of "The Shiggy," otherwise known as Drake's 'In My Feelings' Challenge, the latest viral video dance challenge has Smith "in his feelings" when he woke up one morning. He then decided to do "The Shiggy" on top of a bridge in Budapest, thus blowing everyone away.

Yes... Budapest! Watch the video below:



A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jul 12, 2018 at 10:25am PDT

In just over 5 hours, the video has been seen by over 5 million views with close to 1.5 million likes. Including a comment by Drake himself that read "Wow the video is done,"

Many have tried the #InMyFeelingsChallenge, including comedian Kevin Hart, Houston Rockets' James Harden, 'This Is Us' star Sterling K. Brown and fashion designer Angela Simmons.

Watch the original comedian/internet sensation #DoTheShiggy: