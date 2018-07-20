Watch 'The Walking Dead' Season 9 Trailer, Revealed at Comic-Con

One of the staples to the San Diego Comic-Con, The Walking Dead, revealed the newest trailer for the ninth season of the hit AMC series.

Fans of the AMC hit series packed the highly anticipated panel at Hall H of the convention center. Cast and crew included Gale Ann Hurd, Andrew Lincoln, Denise M. Huth, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Angela Kang, Lauren Cohan, Scott M. Gimple and Greg Nicotero.

Watch the Official Comic-Con Trailer for The Walking Dead, here...

Video of The Walking Dead Season 9: Official Comic-Con Trailer

Season 9 of AMC's The Walking Dead premieres October 7.

