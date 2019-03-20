Watch Sophie Turner Down a Glass of Wine At a Rangers Game
March 20, 2019
"Send it for the Starks."
During Tuesday night's New York Rangers game, the soon-to-be Jonas wife Sophie Turner was seen on the Jumbotron chugging down a glass of wine.
The Game of Thrones star and fiance Joe Jonas was taking in a hockey game when they found themselves on the big screens of Madison Square Garden. Catching a glimpse of herself, Turner then did a quick dab and proceeded to take down her glass of red in front of close to 20,000 applauding Ranger fans.
Turner will be seen on another big screen come June 7th as she and the rest of the X-Men return in Dark Phoenix.