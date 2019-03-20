Mar 9, 2019; New York, NY, USA; American musician Joe Jonas (left) sits with British actress Sophie Turner during the first quarter between the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Spor

Watch Sophie Turner Down a Glass of Wine At a Rangers Game

March 20, 2019
"Send it for the Starks."

During Tuesday night's New York Rangers game, the soon-to-be Jonas wife Sophie Turner was seen on the Jumbotron chugging down a glass of wine.

The Game of Thrones star and fiance Joe Jonas was taking in a hockey game when they found themselves on the big screens of Madison Square Garden. Catching a glimpse of herself, Turner then did a quick dab and proceeded to take down her glass of red in front of close to 20,000 applauding Ranger fans.

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Turner will be seen on another big screen come June 7th as she and the rest of the X-Men return in Dark Phoenix.
 

