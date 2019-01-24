Watch Snoop Dogg, Matthew McConaughey In New 'Beach Bum' Trailer
January 24, 2019
On Wednesday, Neon released the red band trailer for the upcoming comedy, The Beach Bum starring Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg.
Watch the trailer, here...
Neon describes the film as...
"The Beach Bum follows the outrageous misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious burnout who only knows how to live life by his own rules. Complete with an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Zac Efron, Jimmy Buffett, Martin Lawrence and Jonah Hill, The Beach Bum is the wildly original and subversive new comedy from writer/director Harmony Korine (Spring Breakers)."
The Beach Bum hits theaters on March 22.