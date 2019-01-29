Watch a Preview of Lindsay Lohan's First Movie In 6 Years

We last saw Lindsay Lohan in a feature film back in 2013 with The Canyons. Flash forward 6 years later and now we get a preview of the actress in her latest feature Among the Shadows.

Lohan plays Patricia, a wife to a European politician who hires a detective to investigate the attempted assassination of her husband. Only to find out the P.I. she hired is a werewolf. YES! A werewolf!

Watch the jaw-dropping trailer for Among The Shadows, here...

The former Parent Trap actress recently debuted her MTV reality series Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club and has appeared on TV's Eastbound & Down and 2 Broke Girls.

Among The Shadows debuts on-demand March 5.