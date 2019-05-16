Watch a Preview of Ali Wong's Romantic Netflix Comedy 'Always Be My Maybe'

Comedian Ali Wong returns to Netflix in the romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe, set and shot here in the Bay Area.

Wong already has hit it big time with her two Netflix stand-up specials, 2016's Baby Cobra and again with 2018's Hard Knock Wife. This time around, the 37-year-old San Francisco-native collaborated with her Fresh Off The Boat writing partner and co-star Randall Park and Michael Golamco (Grimm) to pen the rom-com about a celebrity chef reconnecting with a childhood love interest. Wong says she modeled her character to Niki Nakayama of the Netflix series Chef’s Table and Park's character is an amalgamation of guys Wong knows in the Bay Area.

"So many of the guys I grew up within the Bay Area still live at home, because they are scared to pay rent and potentially lose getting to do what they want to do in life," Wong tells Vanity Fair. "For the majority of my friends, the woman is the breadwinner."

Watch the preview to Ali Wong's Always Be My Maybe, here...

Video of Always Be My Maybe | Trailer | Netflix

The film also stars Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) and Keanu Reeves (John Wick 3).

Wong's highly anticipated Milk & Money Tour has the immensely in-demand comedienne performing 10 shows at The Masonic San Francisco in December.

Always Be My Maybe arrives on Netflix and in select theaters on May 31.