Watch Pig On The Run Follow Police Home

(RADIO.COM) - Here piggy, piggy, piggy….California police used a bag of Doritos to lure a giant pig, who escaped and was found wandering around a neighborhood.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff officers made a trail with the chips to get the runway back home.

The animal, which police said was as big as a mini horse, has taken surprise strolls before, so police knew just where it lived.

Apparently there’s nothing the crunchy snack can’t do, especially when it comes to a roaming pig with a hearty appetite.

