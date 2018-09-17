Watch The New ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios released the full length trailer for their upcoming sequel to the 1965 classic, Mary Poppins.

Mary Poppins Returns stars Emily Blunt taking on the iconic role originally crafted by Julie Andrews. Co-starring Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Colin Firth, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Meryl Streep, Angela Lansbury and Dick Van Dyke. The film is directed by Academy Award-nominee Rob Marshall, best known for 2002’s Chicago.

The film centers around the grown up Banks children from the first movie, Jane and Michael who fall on hard times after losing a family member. Mary Poppins comes back to help remind the Banks Family of the joy in their lives, in her own unique way.

Watch the trailer, here…

Video of Mary Poppins Returns | Official Trailer

Mary Poppins Returns lands in theaters on December 19.

