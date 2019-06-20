Watch New 'Lion King' Trailer Featuring a Duet By Beyoncé & Donald Glover

Fans of both Beyoncé and Donald Glover a.k.a. Childish Gambino are losing it over a new commercial released by Disney for their upcoming Lion King CGI/live-action reboot.

The video features the two artists harmonizing on Elton John and Tim Rice's classic song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight?" with a voiceover of the legendary actor James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. Jones can be heard saying "Look at the stars," "The great kings look down on us from those stars."

He ends the video with "And so will I."

Beyoncé's biggest fansite Beyoncé Legion revealed the video via their Twitter account on Thursday. Watch the Lion King commercial, here:



New #TheLionKing international TV spot featuring Beyoncé and Donald Glover singing "Can You Feel The Love Tonight" ---- pic.twitter.com/L5FzVyKcXD — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 20, 2019

In the upcoming film, Glover plays Simba and Beyoncé plays Nala. In the original 1994 film, Simba and Nala were portrayed by Moira Kelly and Matthew Broderick. The reboot is directed by Jon Favreau (Jungle Book, Iron Man).

Disney's The Lion King arrives in theaters on July 19.

