Watch Netflix' New 'Narcos: Mexico' Trailer

On Thursday, Netflix released the trailer for a new season of their hit crime drama Narcos. Touching on the drugs of choice on the series, marijuana and cocaine, the full-length preview features Grandmaster Flash's "White Lines".

Narcos: Mexico stars Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp) plays American undercover DEA agent Kiki Camarena, Diego Luna (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) as Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo and Teresa Ruiz (The Last Ship) as Isabella Bautista.

Moving away from Colombia, where the series first focused on, the new season centers on the birth of Mexico's drug war and the Guadalajara Cartel. The season is set in the 1980's and follows drug lord Gallardo's rise to power and the means Agent Camarena goes through to stop him.

Watch the trailer for Narcos: Mexico, here...

Video of Narcos: Mexico | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Netflix' Narcos: Mexico premieres Friday, November 16.