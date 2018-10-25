Watch Natalie Portman As a Tragic Songstress In 'Vox Lux' Trailer

Keeping in tune with the perils of stardom and fame, the official trailer for Brady Corbet's drama Vox Lux starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law hits the internet. The film had premiered the film at the Tribeca International Film Festival in April.

Watch the trailer, here...

Video of VOX LUX [Official Trailer] - December 7

About Vox Lux:

The film begins in 1999 when teenage sisters Celeste (Raffey Cassidy) and Eleanor (Stacy Martin) survive a seismic, violent tragedy. The sisters compose and perform a song about their experience, making something lovely and cathartic out of catastrophe — while also catapulting Celeste to stardom. By 2017, the now 31-year-old Celeste (Natalie Portman) is mother to a teenage daughter of her own and struggling to navigate a career fraught with scandals when another act of terrifying violence demands her attention. (NEON)

Writer and director Brady Corbet is best known for his work in The Childhood of a Leader, which was nominated for Best First Feature at the Independent Spirit Award in 2017. As an actor Corbet played Mason Freeland in 2003's Thirteen. Grammy-nominee Sia penned all the original music for the film.

Vox Lux will make its debut in theaters on December 7.