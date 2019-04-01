Watch Michelle Pfeiffer Crack Her Catwoman Whip Once Again

As the Dark Knight celebrates his 80th birthday this week, one alumni shows she still has what it takes to crack a whip.

Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram when she found an old prop from her role as Selina Kyle a.k.a. Catwoman from Tim Burton's 1992 sequel to Batman. Check out Pfeiffer’s skills with the whip that can make even Indiana Jones look like a simple lion tamer.

Look what I found

Just like riding a bike

Pfeiffer joined Burton's Batman Returns along with Danny DeVito as Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin, Christopher Walken as the evil industrialist Max Shreck and Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne aka Batman.

Burton reunited some of the cast of Batman Returns in his latest film, Disney’s live-action Dumbo, released over the weekend.

Pfeiffer is expected to appear in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame as Janet Van Dyne, in theaters April 26th.

