WATCH: Live Stream Coachella 2019 Right Here

This weekend, Childish Gambino otherwise known as Donald Glover headlines Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California and YouTube will stream his performance along with 'Guava Island' film he did with Rihanna.

The highly-anticipated film project will be seen on all three YouTube channels at 5:00 pm on Saturday, while his performance will stream the night before.

Video of Coachella Live 2019 on YouTube - April 12-14 - Presented by T-Mobile

This year marks the 9th consecutive year YouTube has partnered up with Coachella to air some of the performances, however this year, the San Bruno-based video service will stream both weekends of the massive music event. 2018 proved to be a success as Beyonce amassed over 41 million streams and viewed in more than 230 countries.

In addition, Coachella's YouTube channel will feature other performances including Weezer, Maggie Rogers and Ariana Grande. Kanye West will also have a special Easter Sunday Service event at Coachella, according to USA Today.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs April 12 through the 14th and then again on April 20th to the 22nd.

COACHELLA LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE:

WATCH CHANNEL 1, HERE

Video of Coachella 2019 LIVE Channel 1 US

FRIDAY, APRIL 12

CHANNEL 1

4:15 pm — Yellow Days

5:10 pm — JPEGMAFIA

5:55 pm — Kacey Musgraves

6:45 pm — Jaden Smith

8:30 pm — BLACKPINK

9:35 pm — The 1975

10:30 pm — Janelle Monáe

11:25 pm — Childish Gambino

SATURDAY, APRIL 13

5:00 pm — Guava Island - A Childish Gambino/Rihanna Film (1,2,3)

CHANNEL 1

4:15 pm — ARIZONA

6:10 pm — Sabrina Claudio

7:05 pm — Bazzi

7:50 pm — J Balvin

8:45 pm — Weezer

9:50 pm — Billie Eilish

11:00 pm — Tame Impala

12:30 — Bassnectar