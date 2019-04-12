WATCH: Live Stream Coachella 2019 Right Here
This weekend, Childish Gambino otherwise known as Donald Glover headlines Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California and YouTube will stream his performance along with 'Guava Island' film he did with Rihanna.
The highly-anticipated film project will be seen on all three YouTube channels at 5:00 pm on Saturday, while his performance will stream the night before.
This year marks the 9th consecutive year YouTube has partnered up with Coachella to air some of the performances, however this year, the San Bruno-based video service will stream both weekends of the massive music event. 2018 proved to be a success as Beyonce amassed over 41 million streams and viewed in more than 230 countries.
In addition, Coachella's YouTube channel will feature other performances including Weezer, Maggie Rogers and Ariana Grande. Kanye West will also have a special Easter Sunday Service event at Coachella, according to USA Today.
Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs April 12 through the 14th and then again on April 20th to the 22nd.
CHANNEL 1
4:15 pm — Yellow Days
5:10 pm — JPEGMAFIA
5:55 pm — Kacey Musgraves
6:45 pm — Jaden Smith
8:30 pm — BLACKPINK
9:35 pm — The 1975
10:30 pm — Janelle Monáe
11:25 pm — Childish Gambino
CHANNEL 1
4:15 pm — ARIZONA
6:10 pm — Sabrina Claudio
7:05 pm — Bazzi
7:50 pm — J Balvin
8:45 pm — Weezer
9:50 pm — Billie Eilish
11:00 pm — Tame Impala
12:30 — Bassnectar
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
CHANNEL 1
4:15 pm — Emily King
5:05 pm — Pusha-T
5:55 pm — Bad Bunny
6:50 pm — Blood Orange
10:35 pm — Ariana Grande
WATCH CHANNEL 2, HERE
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
CHANNEL 2
4:15 pm — Hurray for the Riff Raff
5:40 pm — Mon Laferte
6:25 pm — Gorgon City
7:25 pm — Tierra Whack
9:00 pm — Rüfüs Du Sol
10:15 pm — Diplo
11:15 pm — Charlotte Gainsbourg
11:45 pm — DJ Snake
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
5:00 pm — Guava Island - A Childish Gambino/Rihanna Film (1,2,3)
CHANNEL 2
4:15 pm — Wallows
6:00 pm — Mr. Eazi
6:40 pm — Mac DeMarco
7:30 pm — Sir
7:55 pm — Virgil Abloh
8:25 pm — Maggie Rogers
9:15 pm — Christine and the Queens
10:15 pm — Juice WRLD
11:05 pm — Wiz Khalifa
11:55 pm — Kid Cudi
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
CHANNEL 2
4:15 pm — Mansionair
5:00 pm — Alice Merton
5:55 pm — Unknown Mortal Orchestra
6:50 pm — Dermont Kennedy
7:40 pm — Lizzo
9:15 pm — Sofi Tukker
10:05 pm — CHVRCHES
WATCH CHANNEL 3, HERE
FRIDAY, APRIL 12
CHANNEL 3
4:15 pm — Los Tucanes De Tijuana
4:50 pm — Juaz
5:45 pm — SG Lewis
6:30 pm — Calypso Rose
7:20 pm — DVSN
8:05 pm — Polo & Pan
8:55 pm — Ella Mai
9:35 pm — Khruangbin
11:30 pm — Nora En Pure
12:05 am — Kayzo
SATURDAY, APRIL 13
5:00 pm — Guava Island - A Childish Gambino/Rihanna Film (1,2,3)
CHANNEL 3
4:15 pm — Jambinai
4:35 pm — FKJ
6:00 pm — Steady Holiday
6:30 pm — The Interrupters
7:15 pm — Clozee
8:00 pm — Bob Moses
8:50 pm — Gryffin
9:30 pm — Four Tet
10:30 pm — Parcels
11:15 pm — Smino
12:00 am — Little Simz
SUNDAY, APRIL 14
CHANNEL 3
4:15 pm — Burna Boy
5:45 pm — Rico Nasty
6:25 pm — Playboi Carti
7:15 pm — Clairo
8:00 pm — Gesaffelstein
9:00 pm — YG
9:50 pm — Dillon Francis
11:10 pm — NGHTMRE