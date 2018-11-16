Watch The 'Leprechaun Returns' In an All-New Trailer

Lionsgate's latest entry to the epic Leprechaun horror series, Leprechaun Returns reveals a brand-new trailer.

This time around, "a group of young girls unwillingly wake up the Leprechaun while tearing down a cabin to build a new sorority house."

The film stars Taylor Spreitler (Amityville: The Awakening), Pepi Sonuga (Ash vs Evil Dead), Sai Bennett (Mr Selfridge), and Linden Porco as the Leprechaun. Director Steven Kostanski (The Void) takes the helm with Suzanne Keilly (Ash vs. the Evil Dead) penning the script.

Leprechaun: Origins, starred Dylan Postl as the Leprechaun was the last time we saw the evil green guy, back in 2014.

Watch the new trailer for Leprechaun Returns, here...

Video of LEPRECHAUN RETURNS Official Trailer (2019) New Movie Trailers HD

Leprechaun Returns will be available on Digital and On Demand December 11th.