Watch John Mayer Serenade 'Boy Meets World' Star Danielle Fishel at Her Wedding

For their first dance together as a wedded couple, Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and actor/producer Jensen Karp was serenaded over the weekend by long-time friend and groomsman John Mayer, Billboard reports.

The two danced to Mayer's cover of "XO" by Beyoncé, a song favorite by the newlyweds that he perfomed for them before.

Danielle posted a video clip of Mayer's performance on Instagram with the caption "His immense talent is only overshadowed by his humor, his heart, his sincerity, his loyalty, his candor, and his generous spirit."

Not being the only Grammy winner in the house, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park attended the wedding as well as Boy Meets World co-stars Ben Savage and Will Friedle. A pic on Friedle's Instagram shows him and Savage with a certain Grammy Award-winner photobombing them in the background.

Fishel played Topanga Lawrence-Matthews on the beloved series, including the 2014 reboot Girl Meets World on the Disney Channel.

Karp is an executive producer on the celebrity rap battle series Drop the Mic and has written for the ESPY Awards and the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

