Watch John Mayer Perform 'New Light' On 'Kimmel'

On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, John Mayer sat down for a quick chat with the host and then performed his hit single 'New Light.'

The two talked about Mayer's recent pairing with the members of the Grateful Dead in Dead & Company. Kimmel was quick to favorably point out Mayer is what John Stamos is to The Beach Boys, as he is to the 'Dead'.

In response, Mayer said "I don't mind the comparison, whatsoever," he adds. "I would like to be what John Stamos is to all things!"

They also talked about Mayer's one of a kind shows with comedian Dave Chappelle.

Video of John Mayer on Friendship with Dave Chappelle