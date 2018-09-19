February 26, 2018; Sunrise, FL, USA; John Mayer performs with Grateful Dead original members as part of Dead & Company at BB&T Center.

Watch John Mayer Perform 'New Light' On 'Kimmel'

September 19, 2018
On Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, John Mayer sat down for a quick chat with the host and then performed his hit single 'New Light.'

The two talked about Mayer's recent pairing with the members of the Grateful Dead in Dead & Company. Kimmel was quick to favorably point out Mayer is what John Stamos is to The Beach Boys, as he is to the 'Dead'.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 05: Musician John Mayer and actor John Stamos attend the 'Cool Comedy - Hot Cuisine' To Benefit The Scleroderma Research Foundation benefit at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on June 5, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (
(Photo credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

In response, Mayer said "I don't mind the comparison, whatsoever," he adds. "I would like to be what John Stamos is to all things!"

They also talked about Mayer's one of a kind shows with comedian Dave Chappelle.

Watch the interview with John Mayer, here...

 

Watch John Mayer's performance on Jimmy Kimmel, here...

 

