Watch Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones' Epic 'Voice UK' Performance

While the auditions continue on NBC's The Voice, over across the pond at The Voice UK, they have entered their Battle Rounds. But during the last episode, it was rival coaches Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson who battled in song form.

The two entertainers decided to take on James Brown's "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" which resulted in an epic performance with the two accomplished singers blowing away the audience while sitting from their red chairs.

Watch the video, here…

Video of Sir Tom Jones &amp; Jennifer Hudson&#039;s &#039;It&#039;s A Man&#039;s Man&#039;s Man&#039;s World&#039; | The Battles | The Voice UK 2019

The Voice UK also stars will.i.am and Olly Murs.