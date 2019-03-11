1/3/2019 - will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Olly Murs attending The Voice UK 2019 Launch Photocall held at W Hotel, Leicester Square, London. Picture credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

(Photo credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Watch Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones' Epic 'Voice UK' Performance

March 11, 2019
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music

While the auditions continue on NBC's The Voice, over across the pond at The Voice UK, they have entered their Battle Rounds. But during the last episode, it was rival coaches Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson who battled in song form.

The two entertainers decided to take on James Brown's "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" which resulted in an epic performance with the two accomplished singers blowing away the audience while sitting from their red chairs.

Watch the video, here…

The Voice UK also stars will.i.am and Olly Murs.

Tags: 
The Voice UK
Tom Jones
Jennifer Hudson
James Brown
Man's World
Alice News Network
Radio Alice Report