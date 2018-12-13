HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Jason Momoa attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Aquaman' at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Watch Jason Momoa Perform Haka On 'Aquaman' Red Carpet

December 13, 2018
You know Aquaman is an "island boy,” yeah? Makes total sense when you have actor Jason Momoa performing the Haka at the movie’s premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood Wednesday night.

Momoa kicked things off by breaking his Aquaman trident in half and then led his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, co-star Temuera Morrison and other cast members in a Māori haka dance, Ka Mate.

Watch the performance of the traditional Polynesian dance, here…

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa dives into theaters December 21st. 

