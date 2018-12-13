Watch Jason Momoa Perform Haka On 'Aquaman' Red Carpet

You know Aquaman is an "island boy,” yeah? Makes total sense when you have actor Jason Momoa performing the Haka at the movie’s premiere at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood Wednesday night.

Momoa kicked things off by breaking his Aquaman trident in half and then led his kids Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, co-star Temuera Morrison and other cast members in a Māori haka dance, Ka Mate.

Watch the performance of the traditional Polynesian dance, here…

Video of Jason Momoa Performs Haka at &#039;Aquaman&#039; Premiere

Aquaman starring Jason Momoa dives into theaters December 21st.