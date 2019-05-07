Watch J-Lo React To Katy Perry's Other Met Gala Dress

There was a lot of interesting moments at Monday night's Met Gala in New York City, but singer Katy Perry seemed to fit in just nicely.

Just ask Jennifer Lopez who happen to bump into her, literally in the bathroom.

Perry, who walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art red carpet in a brightly lit, custom silver Swarovski crystal-covered chandelier dress, felt it necessary to change outfits inside the gala. Once inside, she slipped out of her silver dress and into a green, leafy form-fitting number and then into a cheeseburger. Yes, a cheeseburger.

While she was getting into her burger, complete with matching "hamburger slippers" in the women's restroom, Jennifer Lopez happen to come out of one of the stalls and seemed a little confused to see what her 'American Idol' collegue is up to. See the Instagram video from couturenotebook, here:

While at the gala, Perry can be seen having a grand time, dancing to Cher's performance and hob-nobbing with other celebs like Celine Dion, Trevor Noah and here with Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

Both outfits were created by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

