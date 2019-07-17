Watch J-Lo, Constance Wu Take It Off in New 'Hustlers' Trailer

On Wednesday, STX Entertainment revealed the full-length trailer for the upcoming exotic dancer/heist film, 'Hustlers' starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Woo, Cardi B and more.

Watch the new preview to Hustlers, here…

Video of Hustlers - Official Trailer - In Cinemas September

About Hustlers

Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients. The film is inspired by the article published by New York Magazine entitled “The Hustlers at Scores” written by Jessica Pressler. [STX ENTERTAINMENT]

The film is written and directed by Lorene Scafaria and also stars Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo, Mercedes Ruehl, Madeline Brewer, Trace Lysette and Mette Towley.

Hustlers hits theaters on September 13th.

