Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Dwayne Johnson in 'Jumanji: The Next Level' (Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

Watch The First Trailer For 'Jumanji: The Next Level'

July 1, 2019
On Monday, Sony Pictures released the first trailer to the sequel to 2017’s hit action-adventure, Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle, starring Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs & Shaw), Jack Black (School of Rock), Kevin Hart (Night School) and Karen Gillan (Avengers: Endgame).

In the preview for Jumanji: The Next Level, we find new additions to the cast, Danny DeVito (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Danny Glover (Proud Mary) mix things up along with the rest of the cast.

Watch the trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level, here…

Rounding out the rest of the cast includes, Madison Iseman (Annabelle Comes Home), Morgan Turner (Mildred Pierce), Ser'Darius Blain (Charmed), Alex Wolff (Hereditary) and Nick Jonas (The Jonas Brothers). New to the franchise we’ll also see Dania Ramirez (Entourage) and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians).

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on December 13.
 

