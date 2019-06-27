Watch The First Preview of Elizabeth Banks' New 'Charlie’s Angels'

The first official trailer for Elizabeth Banks' rebooted Charlie’s Angels movie has released.

On Thursday, Sony Pictures revealed the action-packed preview starring the new angels Kristen Stewart (Twilight), Naomi Scott (Aladdin) and Ella Balinska (Casualty) with Banks taking on several roles as actor, director, screenwriter and producer.

Watch the new Charlie’s Angels preview, here…

Video of CHARLIE&#039;S ANGELS - Official Trailer (HD)

About Charlie’s Angels:

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. (SONY PICTURES)

The additional film Bosleys are portrayed by Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart. Previous actors who played the character include Ramon Rodriguez, Bernie Mac. Bill Murray and the original John Bosley, David Doyle.

(Photo credit: Sony Pictures)

The film is based on the original 1970’s series that starred Jaclyn Smith, Cheryl Ladd, Kate Jackson and the late Farrah Fawcett. In the early 2000’s, two movie versions hit theaters with Lucy Liu, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore. In 2011, the angels returned to television with three new lady private investigators, Annie Ilonzeh, Rachael Taylor and Minka Kelly. The short-lived television series and the new film are executive produced by former "Angel," Drew Barrymore.

Much like Destiny’s Child’s “Independent Woman” from the movies soundtrack, the new trailer also features a talented trio of ladies, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey performing the title song.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15.

