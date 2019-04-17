Watch The Final Trailer of 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

Just before the film's opening in June, 20th Century Fox has released the final full-length trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

The movie stars Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame, James McAvoy as Professor Xavier and Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique.

Watch the final trailer to X-Men: Dark Phoenix, here...

Video of Dark Phoenix | Final Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

The film marks Academy Award-nominee Simon Kinberg's first feature film directoral debut. Previously, Kinberg was best known for his many producer hats within the Fox/X-Men universe. He's produced the X-Men films First Class, Days of Future Past, Apocalypse, Logan and both Deadpool movies. Kinberg is said to also produce New Mutants, Gambit, X-Force and the third Deadpool movie.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix takes over theaters on June 7.