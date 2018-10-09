Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars (Photo credit: Ron Elkman/USA Today Network/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

(Photo credit: Ron Elkman/USA Today Network/Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Watch Ed Sheeran Sing 'Happy Birthday' To Bruno Mars

October 9, 2018
Categories: 
Arts And Culture
Entertainment
Features
Headlines
Music
News

What does the man who has everything do for his 33rd birthday? Bruno Mars celebrates it by having a ton of cupcakes and pop star Ed Sheeran perform 'Happy Birthday'!

On Monday, Mars took to social media and posted a video, decked out in all Versace and munching on a plate full of cupcakes that spell his name out. The camera pans to the left as Sheeran begins to sing the 'Birthday' song on his acoustic guitar.

"Happy Birthday to you/Happy birthday to two-time-Super-Bowl-performing-Bruno/Happy birthday to you," Sheeran sings.

Watch the video, here...

The two performed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud' during Mars' show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Oct. 8th. Backstage, the venue hosted a birthday party for the '24K Magic' artist.

A post shared by Bridgestone Arena (@bridgestonearenaofficial) on

Other artists sending birthday wishes to Mars include Missy Elliott, Ellen DeGeneres and Bootsy Collins.

 

 

Tags: 
Ed Sheeran
Bruno Mars
birthday
Serenade