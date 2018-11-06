Watch 'Dr. Evil' Reveal His "Five-Point Evil Plan" While Taking Over Congress On 'The Tonight Show'

Just hours before the Mid-Term Elections, comedian Mike Myers stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night as his hilariously maniacal alter-ego, Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies.

Dr. Evil was there to announce his run for a Congressional seat on the platform as an "Eviltarian."

When asked by Fallon why was he running for public office, Dr. Evil said "It’s 2018, evil’s in right now. It’s hip. It’s like playing Fortnite while slamming a Tide pod and doing the Shiggy challenge,"

He also said he was hoping for Brett Kavanaugh’s job but the President said he was "too even-tempered for that."

Myers, sorry, Dr. Evil said he has come up with a five-point-evil plan for his platform. He's calling it...simply enough, his "Five-Point Evil Plan."

Step #1: "From now on, the only flavor of Pringles is 'Screaming Dill Pickle' and the tube will be skinnier!"

Step #2: "I will make Don Jr. Secretary of Treasury. (The man is made out of dough. He actually looks like he's made out of dough) He looks like the Pillsbury Dough Boy, I just want to poke his belly! Hee Hee!"

Step #3: "The amount it takes before you can skip a YouTube ad will be increased from 5 seconds... to 8 seconds! No skipsies!" That is evil.

Step #4: "I'm going to legalize weed!"

Step #5: The new national anthem will be "Baby Shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo"