Watch Disney's Full-Length Trailer For Live-Action 'Dumbo'

In June, Walt Disney Studios released a teaser for their upcoming live-action Dumbo. This past Wednesday, the studio released its full-length trailer for the Tim Burton family movie.

Watch the trailer for Dumbo, here...

Video of Dumbo Official Trailer

About The Movie:

Circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) enlists former star Holt Farrier (Colin Farrell) and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) to care for a newborn elephant whose oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when they discover that Dumbo can fly, the circus makes an incredible comeback, attracting persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who recruits the peculiar pachyderm for his newest, larger-than-life entertainment venture, Dreamland. Dumbo soars to new heights alongside a charming and spectacular aerial artist, Colette Marchant (Eva Green), until Holt learns that beneath its shiny veneer, Dreamland is full of dark secrets. (Walt Disney Studios)

Dumbo takes flight in theaters on March 29, 2019.