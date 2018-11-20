Watch Deadpool Give a Nod To 'Princess Bride' In New Trailer

On Monday, Fox revealed a teaser for Once Upon a Deadpool, a tamer version of Fox' Deadpool 2, making its way back to theaters for the holiday season.

The first teaser for the recut movie features actor Fred Savage being held by Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the same room where he played The Grandson in Princess Bride. The "Merc with The Mouth" tells Savage he's there in a PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, "filtered through the prism of childlike innocence."

At the end of the minute-plus video, Savage says he prefers Marvel movies when Deadpool says "We are Marvel!"

"Yeah, but you're Marvel-licensed by Fox," Savage replies. "It's like if The Beatles were produced by Nickleback. It's music, but it sucks!"

"You were nicer as a kid!" Deadpool reacts.

Watch the teaser for Once Upon A Deadpool, here...

Video of Once Upon A Deadpool | Official Trailer

Once Upon a Deadpool arrives in theaters on December 12.