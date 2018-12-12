Watch Deadpool Angrily Defend Nickelback
Plus, find out how seeing 'Once Upon a Deadpool' can help fight cancer
By: Anthony Capobianco
Everyone likes to pile on Nickelback, and Deadpool has had enough of it.
While recreating the famous bedtime story scene from The Princess Bride with Fred Savage, Deadpool goes on a savage defense of the Canadian rockers after Savage called them "over-produced ear garabge." In response, Deadpool claps back with some hard-to-swallow facts:
- 50 million albums worldwide
- 11th best-selling musical act of all time
- Billboard's most successful group of the last decade
- 6 Grammy nominations
- 12 Juno Awards (those count)
- 6 Billboard music awards
- 2 American Music Awards
- 1 People's Choice Award
Savage then apologizes to Deadpool by breaking in to a "How You Remind Me" sing-along.
Aside from having Nickelback's back, the teaser doubles as a promo for the PG-13 version of Deadpool 2, or as it's being called, Once Upon a Deadpool, on December 12. And by the way, $1 from every ticket sold through December 24 goes to Fudge Cancer.