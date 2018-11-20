Watch The CW's 'Batwoman' Appear In a First Look Video

On Monday, The CW released a new teaser video for their annual Arrowverse crossover event featuring the first look at Batwoman.

The 30-second video begins with a nighttime shot of a familiar caped figure on top of a building in Gotham City. Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) is then heard describing The Batman as just an "urban legend". When both Cisco and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), who is wearing the Green Arrow's costume and not his regular Flash costume, comes face-to-face with Batwoman (Ruby Rose) for the first time.

Allen then says "That's...not Batman," with Cisco replying with "No, it is not,"

Watch The CW Promo with Batwoman, here...

Video of Elseworlds | Batwoman Teaser | The CW

'Elseworlds,' The CW's 3-night crossover event begins Sunday, December 9 on The Flash, seen locally on KBCW 44 Cable 12.