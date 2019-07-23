Watch Courteney Cox ‘Flip It & Reverse It’ in Epic Bikini Video

A bikini is Courteney Cox’s best friend!

The 55-year-old actress beat the heat by showing off her amazing physique in a fun poolside video, reported the New York Post.

Rocking a black two-piece, Cox posted the clip in reverse to make it look like she was jumping out of the pool rather than into it.

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Jul 21, 2019 at 7:41pm PDT

As she emerges from the pool in the rewound video, Cox is seen putting on a black cover-up, throwing on sunglasses and taking a sip of her iced tea.

“Oh so now I finally get what @missymisdemeanorelliott meant by put your thing down, flip it and reverse it …. only took me ten years,” Cox captioned the post by referencing the lyrics in Missy Elliott’s 2002 hit “Work It.”

While the former "Friends" star credits her toned figure to workouts like Pilates, running and playing tennis, Cox previously revealed she gave up getting facial fillers because she could barely recognize herself.

“So now I just embrace who I am and getting older with what God gave me, not what I was trying to change,” she said.

“I think I am at a stage of my life where it’s very easy to be comfortable with who I am and who I’ve become and who I strive to be.”

It was just last month that Cox celebrated turning 55 by having a girls' night out with her former co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow.

The ladies and their male Must-See-TV counterparts – David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry – will have some more to celebrate as "Friends" turns 25 in a few weeks.

While a TV reunion is not currently in the works, fans will have to settle for some coffee and home furnishings.

