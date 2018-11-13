Warriors Offering $100 Monthly Pass With No View Of The Court

95.7 The Game - The Warriors are debuting a new way to watch the club, announcing an “In the Building Pass” on Monday morning, per ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

The new membership plan, which runs $100 per month, gets fans into Oracle Arena but doesn’t include a seat or even a view of the playing floor. Fans who have the pass will be able to watch the action from bars and restaurants inside the building.

The team sent out news of the pass in a Monday email.

Rovell reported that according to Lisa Goodwin, the club’s senior director of corporate communications, the team will plan to sell 200 passes per month, beginning in November. The pass renews each month through April and is not valid for postseason games.