Warriors NBA Finals Watch Party Tickets Go On Sale

With the Western Conference Champions, the Golden State Warriors on the road for Game 1 and 2 of the NBA Finals, Oracle Arena won't be left empty.

Tickets have gone on sale Tuesday afternoon for the Warriors Watch Parties at the arena. Fans can watch the Warriors go up against the Toronto Raptors for Thursday night's game one and Sunday night's game two of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena for just $25 per person.

But it's not all about the game, but there will be performances by the Warriors Dance Team, Jr. Jam Squad, GS Breakers, Hardwood Classics, Flyin' Dubs and a TON of giveaways and other fan activities.

The Warriors will play their home games on June 5 (game 3) and June 7 (game 4).

Dub Nation can purchase tickets exclusively at www.warriors.com.